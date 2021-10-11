To the editor -- Mitch McConnell, aka "The Grim Reaper," is correct in that sooner or later, the national debt will come due, 'cause when you think about it, all we're doing here is running a legal Ponzi scheme by collecting taxes to pay out the backend benefits, which only works if there are enough people paying in to support the scheme until it ultimately runs out of suckers.
Don't get me wrong, as a senior citizen collecting Social Security AND Medicare benefits (after paying into the system to support my parents before me), I would much prefer that the latter option persist at least until I am dead and buried.
However, perhaps it is best that "we the people" end this charade now and join the dust heap of historical civilizations which have ceased to exist under the weight of their own miscalculations with regard to how many benefits they can provide their citizens before going under from greed and corruption.
Is it any wonder that Bezos et.al are plotting their escape to space? The choice is ours to make, but the time is short to go out gracefully or with a thundering crescendo that takes the whole world with it, eh?
GARY COX
Yakima