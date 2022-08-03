To the editor — I would like to tell you of a recent adventure in the life of a senior citizen.
My husband and were driving to find the office of Spectrum. After about 45 minutes of no luck, we spotted the office of Fox 41. Since it is our favorite TV channel, we knew we would find friendly folks, and we did.
Lonnie Eaton from Fox 41 was just preparing to leave for lunch. After he heard our story, he told us to follow him in our car and he would show us. He did show us, and not only that but took us inside and made sure we were taken care of by the staff.
Having been a nurse and my husband and I "first responders," we truly appreciated Lonnie's help. Maybe it was our turn to require help.
Thank you, Lonnie.
EARL J. and LOIS MILLER
Yakima