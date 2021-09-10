210828-es-news-covidsurge
El Dr. Marty Brueggemann, director médico del Hospital Yakima Valley Memorial, habla en una conferencia de prensa sobre el impacto que la COVID-19 está ejerciendo en el hospital, el 25 de agosto de 2021 en Yakima, Washington.

 

 Evan Abell, Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- Hospitals try to operate at close to 100% capacity to maximize efficiency. Hospitals can accurately predict this occupancy level with a high level of accuracy. And they build and staff the hospitals to handle that level.

So it should not come as a surprise when hospitals are overwhelmed by a slight increase in emergency room visits and the corresponding hospitalizations due to COVID or any other unforeseen occurrence. That is what's "normal" in the business world -- maximize revenue/minimize costs.

Unfortunately, free medical care for all (socialism) is worse and would lead to more inefficiencies and poorer care. So the answer, though it would be tough to regulate, would be to require hospitals to operate and staff at 95% occupancy.

MARK JOHNSON

Yakima