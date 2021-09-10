To the editor -- Hospitals try to operate at close to 100% capacity to maximize efficiency. Hospitals can accurately predict this occupancy level with a high level of accuracy. And they build and staff the hospitals to handle that level.
So it should not come as a surprise when hospitals are overwhelmed by a slight increase in emergency room visits and the corresponding hospitalizations due to COVID or any other unforeseen occurrence. That is what's "normal" in the business world -- maximize revenue/minimize costs.
Unfortunately, free medical care for all (socialism) is worse and would lead to more inefficiencies and poorer care. So the answer, though it would be tough to regulate, would be to require hospitals to operate and staff at 95% occupancy.
MARK JOHNSON
Yakima