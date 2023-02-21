Side effects of Covid.
I was advised the day after the Super Bowl that I had been exposed to COVID. Even though I am vaccinated, I began preparing for the isolation and wearing a mask in public.
One of my first stops was the WM pharmacy to pick up COVID test kits. While standing in line for the pharmacy checkout I decided to alert the man standing close behind me that I had been exposed to COVID and that was the reason for my mask.
He immediately went into a rant that he will not get the shot “because the government rushed it, it is not safe and he does not trust the goverment.”
I turned around and completed my business. On my way home this thought crossed my mind: “I wonder if COVID will eventually raise the average IQ of our population."
VERNON COLLINS
Yakima