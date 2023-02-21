WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended but a winter of infections on the way. So what does it all mean?

On Feb. 29,2020 Gov. Jay Inslee announced the first COVID-19 death in Washington. Most of the governor's 85 COVID emergency orders have been lifted over the past year or so, and, while people continue to die of COVID, the state's order on mask-wearing has mostly been lifted. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press, file)

Side effects of Covid.

I was advised the day after the Super Bowl that I had been exposed to COVID. Even though I am vaccinated, I began preparing for the isolation and wearing a mask in public.

One of my first stops was the WM pharmacy to pick up COVID test kits. While standing in line for the pharmacy checkout I decided to alert the man standing close behind me that I had been exposed to COVID and that was the reason for my mask.

He immediately went into a rant that he will not get the shot “because the government rushed it, it is not safe and he does not trust the goverment.”

I turned around and completed my business. On my way home this thought crossed my mind: “I wonder if COVID will eventually raise the average IQ of our population."

VERNON COLLINS

Yakima