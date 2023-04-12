To the editor — I am writing to express appreciation for the introspective editorial regarding the Yakima Area Arboretum on April 5. The Editorial Board is exactly right with their statements, analysis and questions. It is disheartening to see the city treating the arboretum as if it is disposable.
The quoted reasoning by the city official(s) to drastically change the lease lacks transparency and details. It’s a ‘business as usual’ with no regard to reality attitude. I encourage these city officials, that are giving grief to the staff, board, members, volunteers, visitors, etc., of the arboretum to go visit this gem in our community, explore the grounds, wander the memorial garden, pick a tree to sit under, do some meditation, think about their actions and finally make the right choice to renew the lease agreement as-is for the next 30, 60 or even 99 years.
Then move on to the more critical issues and business of the city while the supporters of the arboretum get on with enjoying this wonderful community crown jewel!
BECKY NISSEN
Yakima