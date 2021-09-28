To the editor -- In a Guest Commentary of Sept. 23, Republican state Reps. Bruce Chandler and Tom Dent, speaking apparently on behalf of the agricultural community, assert that vaccine mandates will prevent 4-H members from volunteering for various activities.
If you ask yourselves “why?” you’ll find no explanation from Chandler and Dent in their commentary, but you can make a very good guess: Members of 4-H don’t want to be vaccinated.
That got me wondering about what the Hs are in 4-H, and here’s what I learned: The First H stands for “Head to clear thinking,” the second for “Heart,” the third for “Hands for larger service,” and the fourth for “Health to live a better life.” Given the refusal of 4-H participants to be vaccinated, shouldn’t they consider expanding the organization’s name to something like “4H+SS,” to include “Self-centered” and “Selfish”?
We have a pandemic on our hands. We know Republicans have no interest in overcoming it. Does that apply to the agricultural community as well?
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima