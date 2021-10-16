To the editor -- Ballots are arriving and it's time to cast our vote for the future of our city and county. For our city, I endorse Matt Brown for City Council.
I have known Matt Brown since he was a young intern just out of high school. Today, I am proud to consider him one of my closest friends.
Since I have known him, Matt has demonstrated integrity, honesty and a passion for serving. I have personally been engaged with Matt by helping him with the startup of several of his businesses, and can testify to his strong sense for customer service, business integrity, and to provide the best, possible experience for those that seek out his services.
When I first met Matt, he and I worked together, providing professional-grade audio and video services. Today, I must admit that he has far surpassed that which the teacher could teach.
More recently, Matt has shown us his passion and desire in providing accurate, clear, and concise representation of the COVID-19 data. Something no one else (even the government officials) could not do.
As you cast your ballot, vote Matt Brown for City Council.
LES FLUE
Yakima