To the editor -- Any event re-emerging from a two-year pandemic faces many challenges, and on top of those, organizers of the April 2 Yakima River Canyon Marathon had an even more daunting one: The 20th edition of the race – the first since 2019 -- was also the first without longtime race directors Bob and Lenore Dolphin, both of whom passed away in the past two years.

But this year’s race came off beautifully, thanks to stellar work by the organizing committee and more than 100 volunteers who took on a variety of tasks. As the one following the footsteps of Bob and Lenore – I couldn’t possibly fill their shoes – I want to thank the committee and volunteers, especially those who worked out on the course for many hours on a chilly and blustery day.

I also want to give a shout-out to cooperation from Kittitas and Yakima counties, the state Department of Transportation, the cities of Ellensburg, Selah and Yakima, and the many partners, vendors and sponsors. Over the past two decades, folks from around the nation and many foreign countries have discovered Central Washington through our race.

We hope to see everybody next year.

FRANK PURDY

Yakima