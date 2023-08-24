To the editor — Is there a compelling reason for Yakima’s low voter participation?
Perhaps the reason is more mundane than philosophical. If we have neglected participation in previous elections or moved to a new address, our ballots may not have come to us. But we can rectify this easily.
That’s the good news! Is your address current on your voter registration card? Have you voted in the last two years? If not, you may not receive a ballot in the mail this fall.
Checking your voter registration is easy at https://voter.votewa.gov. Just enter your name and birthdate and see if your information is current. To update your address, you will need a valid Washington Driver’s License or ID card. Be sure to enter the information and submit before Oct. 9 to receive a ballot at your new address.
Every vote is important. This is your opportunity to participate in the future of Yakima!
COLLEEN SHEAHAN
Yakima