To the editor — I recently had the pleasure of canvassing neighborhoods with the Washington Voter Research Project (nonpartisan effort) with the goal of matching voters and addresses. Visiting residences in question and securing an affidavit ensures that ballots are not mailed to an obsolete address.
We are encouraged that our auditor, Charles Ross, wishes to keep our voter registration data current. Thank you, Charles, for your efforts in the important work of establishing and maintaining integrity and accuracy in our voting process.
To change your mailing address: https://www.yakimacounty.us/174/Address-Name-Changes
To register to vote: https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx
COLLEEN SHEAHAN
Yakima