To the editor — Detecting the cougar’s pounce with his sensitive hearing, the wild burro kicked skyward with his powerful hind legs. Calling upon secret feline powers, the cougar levitated, extending her leap over the frustrated burro.
As her name implies, the mountain lion gets her powers from the mountain. Even the husky mountain lions of the Nevada desert draw cosmic energy from nearby peaks. Possessing the longest leaps in the animal kingdom, the phantoms of the desert and the sorcerers of the mountains have no need to cross those dangerous humans.
The poor lowland cougar is too far from distant mountaintops to garner ethereal energies. Lacking substance, it is just a wandering threat and may need to be darted or even hunted.
While animals get their attributes simply from their location, humans are held to a higher standard. We better ourselves by the choices we make. And the wise choice is to provide special protection for cougars of the mountains and high desert.
PAT HIATT
Wenatchee