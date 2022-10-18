To the editor — I have known Billie Maggard both professionally and personally for many years, and she has always impressed me with her skills as a clerk and her ability to act quickly in times of need. With both the skills she has obtained during her time as a deputy clerk and her personable nature, I would be proud to have our Clerk’s Office led and represented by Billie.
She has built the foundational skills necessary to be a fantastic leader and teacher in any position. Her work ethic is admirable, her quick wit will keep any office moving with good humor and efficiency, and she is quick to pursue and take action against any wrongdoing that she witnesses. Billie is the only candidate with the experience of working as a clerk both in the Clerk’s Office and in the courtroom. Experience like that is absolutely invaluable in this position.
Billie Maggard is by far the best choice when it comes to choosing the most qualified candidate for the Yakima County Superior Court Clerk, and I encourage readers to recognize her for these listed qualities and to seek more information about her to learn for themselves what a highly qualified candidate she is.
JULIE QUEEN
Selah