To the editor — My wife Jane and I are pleased to see Billie Maggard is running for the important position of Yakima County Clerk this year. When she is elected, Billie Maggard will be considered one of the best county clerks ever to hold this valued position.
I base my opinion on many years of professional transactions while she worked at Craig Smith Law Office, Yakima. We always found her to be extremely knowledgeable and accurate with our legal papers. She answered our questions as if she was an attorney herself.
It is our opinion that Billie is a very intelligent person and seems to excel in whatever she chooses to do. I could continue, but space is limited.
I ask those citizens that may still be deciding whom to vote for, please consider Billie Maggard, she will not disappoint you. Jane and I place our trust in Billie Maggard and we hope that you will too.
JERRY AND JANE BUXTON
Selah