To the editor — Dear taxpayers: Billie Maggard is the most qualified candidate for county clerk.

Billie Maggard a person who has a lot of experience behind her in the legal field. She knows how the courts work and the importance of making sure all clerks are trained before entering a courtroom or assisting the taxpayers and legal counsel in the front office. She has the knowledge and ability to cover any position needed and could handle it without a doubt.

Billie Maggard is a previous employee of mine. I knew that when I gave her a task to do she without a doubt would always go above and beyond. I know without a doubt she can handle this position and will do it with honor and integrity. I don't believe any other candidate can do as well of a job and assist us, the taxpayers, the way Billie Maggard will.

Her knowledge, experience and drive is exactly what the clerk's office needs. Please join me and vote Billie Maggard for county clerk.

DEBRA MARQUIS

Yakima