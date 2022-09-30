To the editor — The Yakima County Clerk is one of the most important, yet often unseen, positions in our legal system. As an attorney I have daily contact with the clerk’s office. They are a group of hardworking individuals asked to do the impossible with little funding and little support. They handle every document that gets filed in each legal case, provide support in the courtroom, help people in difficult circumstances navigate the court process, and much more. Simply put, they are invaluable.
As a clerk herself, Billie Maggard has been “in the trenches” day in and day out. She knows firsthand what works and what doesn’t. She knows what the clerks need to be successful. She is a great leader and sincerely cares about her co-workers and the people she serves every day. It is a genuine pleasure to work with her and I am always glad to see her when I walk into a courtroom.
Many people never need to be in court, so it is easy to just check a box on the ballot. I ask you to give it serious thought and join me in voting for Billie Maggard for Yakima County Clerk, if not for yourself for your community.
EMILY SCHWAB
Yakima