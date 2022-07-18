To the editor — I am endorsing Billie Maggard for Yakima County clerk.

I am an attorney who spends a great deal of time representing clients in the Yakima County Superior Court. Billi has been my court clerk for a number of trials and hearings that I have participated in. She is always professional and the courtrooms run smoothly with her in the clerk's chair.

I also know that before she came to work for the county she worked for a respected member of the bar for 17 years. I believe and I have seen that she has the years of experience and personality to effectively serve as our court clerk. Please join me in voting for her.

SHAWN MURPHY

Yakima