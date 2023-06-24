MAGA’s goals would empower, enrich American democracy
To the editor — Arguably, partisans most fear American unity generating individual life, liberty and happiness. Thoughtful observation dismisses propaganda implying MAGA deviates from patriotic American love-of-country, simply putting people before government.
Memorial Day, D-Day and July Fourth remind us: Patriots stood up. We celebrate patriots committed to our republic, inclusively, observing recognition for America, first. MAGA policies, (proudly loving God and country) are America First policies (embracing success for each American), with improved education, expanded work opportunities, reduced regulations, energy systems and security infrastructure promoting freedoms through world peace.
MAGA’s (robustly successful) policies are tragically interrupted by obviously catastrophic socialist economics. The leading perpetrator an accused influence-peddler selling ill-gotten national treasure for unworthy access by our irredeemable international foes; i.e., any highest bidder. Sold! America, eh Joe?
Yes, Dan, vote with assurance to impeach criminal White House behavior. Yes! Vote to empower our democracy. Yes, neighbor, vote managing millions of immigrants risking thuggery, rape and murder to acquire blessings of freedom. Yes, patriotic leader, support “make America great again,” erasing irrational screeds lacking the simplest ingredient, results flavored by truth.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish