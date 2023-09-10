To the editor — Is demonizing MAGA an effort to return to a terrible past?
Let’s historically revisit Democrats: Dred Scott, (Blacks aren’t citizens); Democrats secession from the Union (as Confederates, over 600,000 deaths); (Democrat Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest), first KKK Grand Wizard; abortion, (Democrats’ euthanizing Blacks, dwarfing lynching deaths by millions); separate but equal (Black dependency); expanding these disgusting highlights, the current dirty Biden details.
“Master” Democrats believe in deplorable people. Their current word for you.
America First is a supply-side extended policy assuming hard working, personally disciplined and educated people make good decisions for themselves, including climate concerns. No color, no gender, just merit.
Characterize a MAGA future by energy independence (enhancing world peace), opportunity zones (encouraging individual independence), deregulation (autocracy reduced), strong (parent involved) educational goals (measured Three Rs), well-crafted international fair trade, a strong military (in reserve, no wars started) and honesty within NATO and other Allies.
Not radical, not evil, no ugly agenda, just America serving us, first. Trust the people, MAGA.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish