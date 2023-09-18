MAGA extremists aren’t what they claim to be
To the editor — There are crimes and bad judgment of both parties in the past.
But let’s look at the MAGA movement now. One writer paints an unrealistic, rosy picture of what it offers us.
Responsible Republicans are exempt, but MAGA extremists want us to follow an evil, lying sociopath who has absolutely no respect for the law. Trump has been impeached twice and is facing 91 felony counts in various states for everything from sexual assault to trying to overturn a legal election.
Wanting to remain Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy plans to appease extremists of his party by looking into impeachment of President Biden.
They have no proof of Biden being guilty of wrongdoing. Their transparent plan is to distract people by making him look as bad as Trump.
I don’t trust MAGA who present Trump as a “victim.” The real victims are the American people. They are people of color, religions other than Christianity, different sexual orientation and immigrants that are guaranteed rights under our Constitution.
Judges of both parties have tried and sentenced Trump loyalists who committed violence on Jan. 6. Juries have found leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy. All have received significant sentences.
MAGA stands for More Are Getting Arrested.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima