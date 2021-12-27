To the editor -- In a Christmas Day church service in the city of Yakima in the year of 2021, the following words seem so very key to where we are (and are not) today as a city, a nation, a world.
How is it that we are so angry, opinionated, selfish, hateful and separated from one another? Surely, COVID has helped separate us, but we are still one in our humanity. We are listening to many who would want to separate us into warring factions for their own benefit.
Consider the most key lyrics of “Oh Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel,” a hymn written almost 1,200 years ago and now as a Christmas hymn that gives great direction to our lives (if we will but listen) …
"O come, O King of nations, Come
Bind in one the hearts of all mankind.
Bid all our sad divisions cease
and be yourself our King of Peace."
We need that peace.
KEITH MATHEWS
Selah