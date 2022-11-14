To the editor — Dear Yakima County:
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
Patty Murray was a preschool volunteer before her rise to power and graduated with a degree in PE. With mail-in ballots, you have no excuse. It is not King County that is controlling who represents this state, it is the apathic voters who are not exercising their right to vote that my father fought for in WWII.
Shame on you for disrespecting those who sacrificed for that right!
SUSIE WEIS
Ronald