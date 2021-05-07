To the editor — Your headlines in Monday’s paper “Kids, Sports, and Masks” caught my eye. And I’m sure the sub-headline “Yakima Health Board wants state to relax masking rules for outdoor youth sports” was definitely an attention-getter, a real narrative-hook because it was so controversial. Well, it caught my attention so that I read the entire article.
I wish you could have put Dr. Sean Cleary’s statement somewhere on the front page, though. It was authentically based on medical science and data: “There have been 3.7 million cases of children testing positive for COVID ... Over 300,000 children have been hospitalized.” He also pointed out “ that over 20% of positive COVID-19 tests were among children” in our Yakima County. That’s no small number.
Health and safety are NOT political issues; COVID doesn’t care if the person is a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent. I understand the county commissioners, who are Republicans, feel they must denigrate our Democratic governor; they have that right to disagree with him. But when it comes to the safety and health of our children, Gov. Inslee’s informed directives should be adhered to since he has medical experts advising him.
For now, “Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself” means wearing a mask in public, in school, in stores, in church and on sports fields.
Lynette B. Rodriguez
Sunnyside