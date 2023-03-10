To the editor — Just read an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic about Bonnie Dunbar being the first Washington woman in space that is totally fabricated news.
I went to school with Bonnie here in Sunnyside. She was a class below me. That was way, way, way back in 1967 that she graduated.
We had many of the same teachers. And I was taught that teachers were never wrong.
I remember we had an assembly in the gym with the whole student body. It was an educational platform. I remember that an English teacher got up and told the whole student body that "YOUR HEADS are out in space somewhere!"
Thus, evidently, many girls were with Bonnie as being the first women in space.
Please correct your article. Teachers are never wrong.
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside