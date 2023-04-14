To the editor — I am writing this to address my concerns regarding a change in the lease options for the site adjoining the riparian habitat of the Yakima River known as the Yakima Area Arboretum.
As a lifelong resident of Yakima, the potential change in the lease dropping from 30 years to five years is concerning. My family has enjoyed the beauty of the arboretum for years. We loved going there throughout the changes in seasons to observe the beauty of the trees as well as listening to the birds’ music.
In 1990 when my mother passed away, my two sisters and I donated money for the planting of a tree in her memory. It would be a sad loss if at some time in the future the city council chose to sell any of this property.
VALARIE PERRY
Yakima