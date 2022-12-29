To the editor — Two years ago I was transported by AMR to Memorial Hospital, where I was diagnosed with having the virus, COVID-19.
AMR sent me a bill for more than $2,100 but I wasn't concerned since I have Blue Cross insurance. I asked AMR to submit a claim to my insurer, but they refused. They wanted me to pay the entire amount. I've read where a person insured by Aetna faced the same problem.
We pay a lot each month for health insurance to avoid this situation.
AMR is based in Colorado and has had issues in other communities. Now Yakima County wants to give them exclusive 9-1-1 ambulance service at the expense of a local business.
I smell a rat!
STEVE NOCULA
Yakima