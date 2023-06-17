Just look around you — kindness is everywhere
To the editor — With all the dire news swirling around us, I feel we need to be reminded that kindness is also around us.
As we go about our daily lives, we witness acts of kindness and consideration. When I go into Bi-Mart for garden or household supplies the employees are helpful. I got into a conversation with an unfamiliar employee as he loaded bags of compost into the trunk of my car and he said he started work there a month ago and everyone was so welcoming and helpful to him. I get the same friendly atmosphere when buying groceries at Fred Meyer on senior day.
Likewise, the staffs are cordial and helpful at the clinics and pharmacies I use. I look forward to eating at Antojitos and buying books at Inklings because of the welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. The Y on 40th is a great place to go for exercise and interaction with likable people. Swimmers are gracious in sharing a lane and we often end up sharing experiences.
The Yakima Herald-Republic staff writes stories of acts of kindness in their human interest articles, which supports my perspective on the generous nature of the valley’s people.
Because we spent three years in isolation we learned how important interactions and relationships are to our well-being. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and anxiety about the future I am reassured that most people are kind and care about each other as evidenced each day.
I hope the readers of this newspaper concur and perform their own acts of kindness.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima