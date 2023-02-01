To the editor — A Stanford scientist just wrote a book on emerging energy sources titled, “No Miracle Needed.”
Professor Mark Jacobson says there are two camps on how to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy. One proposes exploring new technologies. The other realizes we don’t need a miracle. Current technology can handle our needs.
Prominent among the available sources he mentions are two that Central Washington can produce on a world-class scale: solar and wind.
I’m betting Jacobson knows nothing of state Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima. Ditto the Yakima County Commission. But he sure knows their proposals.
He told The Guardian, “A lot of money was spent on carbon capture, small modular nuclear reactors, biofuels, blue hydrogen. These are all what I consider almost useless, or very low-use, technologies in terms of solving the problems. And yet, a lot of money is spent on them. Why? Because there are big lobby groups.”
Our county commissioners fight against Yakima becoming a leading solar producer. Our local lawmakers propose wasting money on dead-ends in their recently unveiled “Power Washington” plan.
With officials like the ones we elect — influenced by special interests — we can expect to stay one of Washington's poorest counties.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima