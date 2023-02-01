FILE - This May 6, 2015 file photo shows a line of oil tanker cars sit on the BNSF railroad tracks in Harvey, N.D. The U.S. oil industry is challenging new rules aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic accidents involving crude moved by rail. The American Petroleum Institute petitioned the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. to block a requirement that railroad tank cars known to fail be phased out or upgraded. The petition filed late Monday, May 11, 2015, also challenges a requirement for more advanced braking systems on fuel-hauling trains. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)