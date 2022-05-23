To the editor -- A local musician named Young Chap (Nathan Ditto) just released his first album. The album, titled "Against the Grain," was produced by Young Chap and Dane Voldman.

"Against the Grain" is an album that incorporates all vibes, sounds and beats displaying their diversity in the music industry. As two kids from Yakima break the mold to establish their place in a foreign industry, they are certainly going "against the grain."

The album can be found on all major music platforms including but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Genius, Shazam and SoundCloud.

JADEN HOLT

Yakima