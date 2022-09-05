Local ‘leaders’ are no help on health care
To the editor — Thursday’s headline about Memorial’s financial difficulties had me thinking. One hospital in Yakima closes and the remaining one is in financial distress. And from our so called “leaders,” silence.
Our local congressman’s and our county commissioners’ only input on health care these last few years have been to undermine public health efforts by politicizing them. They have no constructive ideas regarding health care access. I can only recall our congressman’s efforts to limit access to health care by attacking the Affordable Care Act and limiting women’s access to health care.
Our country’s health care “system” was fragile even prior to the pandemic. The last few years just exposed more the lack of a true system in this country. It is time to seriously look at how other developed countries do it better than we do instead of continually deluding ourselves about how we do things better than anyone else.
But, unfortunately, so many Americans have succumbed to lack of critical thinking, lack of seeking truth and evidence-based facts.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima