To the editor -- All news outlets are grouped together now. That doesn't mean the journalists working for them are without merit. Try reading instead. The Seattle Times is an independent, and owns the Yakima Herald-Republic. I know editors at both. And I can attest that their integrity is intact.

Vehicle thefts? I'm part of that statistic of stolen vehicles you mentioned. Prior to my vehicle being stolen, I've had several other items lifted too. Theft runs rampant here. That's not sensationalism, that's a fact.

As far as the police agenda? Given the climate we're living in, I'm sure it's a careful and cautious one. That's just common sense. But if your letter was an attempt to bend that agenda to suit you, isn't that the same thing you're accusing of Sinclair?

I'm not one for rebuttals, it seems too vacuous. But I felt compelled to correct your narrative. The local journalists and the YPD, are doing just fine. However, I think the fruit you mentioned, is really your department, Mr. Frost. Perhaps an endeavor better suited to you than critic.

LISA HARMON

Yakima