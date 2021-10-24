To the editor -- I have been asked, "You are a registered Republican, why do you support Lisa Wallace?" I support Lisa Wallace because I believe in Lisa Wallace!
I first met Lisa in 1998. We both volunteered for the Juvenile Court Community Accountability Boards. Lisa went on to be hired by the Juvenile Prosecutors and worked in the Juvenile Justice arena until 2014. I became a City Council member and Mayor of Yakima.
Lisa believes:
- Yakima Police Department is vital to our community.
- Public safety, parks and streets are a priority.
- Lack of housing and homelessness need to be addressed with help from local organizations and the community as a whole.
- The strong mayor system is not for Yakima!
These are things I believe in. Yakima City Council positions are nonpartisan. I support people who want the best for Yakima. From my perspective we cannot continue to elect people with limited experience in government who do not understand how a budget works and what it means to make a decision that affects the entire community. This is why I support Lisa Wallace for Yakima City Council.
MARY PLACE
Yakima