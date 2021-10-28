To the editor -- I first met Lisa Wallace over 20 years ago and value her friendship. Since then, I've come to know her as a person who is passionate about our community. She has dedicated her time to nonprofit organizations like the Junior League of Yakima, Rod’s House and Voices for Children. She is an effective member of the Yakima Planning Commission. And, as a small business owner, she understands the challenges faced by the business community in our city.
I know Lisa will work to find solutions to our city's toughest challenges – like homelessness, housing shortages and economic growth. After all, she's already proven her dedication to helping overcome these challenges. Beyond her professional and volunteer experience, Lisa's personal attributes make her a great leader. Lisa is a listener. She is willing to take into consideration different viewpoints before making decisions. She takes time to gather information rather than jumping to conclusions.
Lisa is exactly the kind of leader our city needs. Her qualifications and commitment to our community will make her a valuable member of the Yakima City Council. I hope you will consider voting for Lisa.
ANGELA WENTZ
Yakima