To the editor -- I met Lisa Wallace several years ago when I volunteered in the Juvenile Justice System as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Much has already been said about Lisa and her many accomplishments and involvements in our community. I, too, can attest to her strengths and to how capable she is with every undertaking, which she always moves to its fullest capacity.
What also needs to be shared is that Lisa has always had a strong desire to know people from all walks of life. She asks questions and genuinely wants to know a person. She will listen to their concerns, ambitions and accomplishments. To describe her as a great listener is an understatement. Lisa truly wants to engage with and understand all who approach her. She is a woman with great integrity and humility. This is the kind of leadership the Yakima City Council needs. Lisa Wallace, not only wants to be your friend, she wants to represent you in our community. Please vote for Lisa Wallace.
RHONDA DOLSEN
Yakima