To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”
Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Yet even worse than Newhouse’s no vote is his reluctance to hear families’ concerns. He hasn’t held a public town hall for years in Yakima, depriving voters from diverse communities their opportunity to ask questions. At the same time, he’s intentionally turning his back on opportunities to learn about real families struggling in his district.
Vote for Doug White — District 4. He will be our bold new voice in Congress.
As proven by his stellar campaign, White is a leader who listens to his diverse constituents throughout Central Washington, rather than just showing up for photo ops.
LESLIE HATTON
Yakima