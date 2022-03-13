Lingering racial discrimination is threatening our democracy

Since the beginning, most of us have enjoyed the idea “all men are created equal” and have benefited by being entitled to “inalienable rights.”

That has not been the case for Black people. Before the Civil War, Black people were denied standing in our courts because were not considered to be citizens even if they were born here.

Slavery ended in 1864. After the Civil War, Black laws popped up in most of our states. Black people were limited in their ability to buy property, to vote and were often encouraged to go back to Africa.

Even today those feelings linger on as many states controlled by one particular party are passing laws making it harder to vote by having fewer polling places and ballot drop-off boxes in areas dominated by minorities and lower incomes. Gerrymandering is being done skillfully so the overall majority votes are neutralized or completely ignored.

It is time for our history of discrimination based on skin color to be buried. Congress needs to pass laws that will protect voting rights and make it easier to vote.

Our democracy depends upon it.

DON HINMAN

Yakima