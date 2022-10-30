To the editor — I continue to be impressed with the way LaDon Linde has taken on his role as county commissioner. He continues to be visible throughout community events and has made it his mission to reach out to all different types of interest groups.
In doing so, LaDon has enriched his knowledge of what are the needs faced by the residents and communities he represents. His willingness to make time to meet with grassroots people is one that has not been seen from other commissioners for some time.
LaDon's leadership background as compliance officer for Astria Sunnyside Hospital and as a member of the Dairy Commission has provided him with a wealth of knowledge in understanding the challenges faced by our health and dairy industries. Being bilingual has also provides LaDon the ability to communicate with non-English speakers, which is a large percentage of his district.
Join me in doing our part in retaining LaDon as our county commissioner. He has earned our vote and if elected, I know Mr. Linde will continue to represent the interests of the people of Yakima County as our county commissioner.
LORENZO GARZA
Sunnyside