To the editor — I am writing in support of LaDon Linde in his re-election campaign for county commissioner.
We have known LaDon Linde and his family for over 30 years. He was active in agricultural issues when he was a dairyman. His involvement in health care issues was a great service to the Sunnyside hospital.
As a state senator and former police officer, I appreciate and support his work to improve public safety in Yakima County and his work to fight violent crimes through the establishment of a regional crime lab. He has also worked the police departments and the sheriff’s office to get more funding and equipment.
LaDon is thoughtful. He examines all sides of an issue before making an informed decision.
For these reasons I believe Commissioner Linde should be re-elected to continue this work.
STATE SEN. JIM HONEYFORD, R-15th DISTRICT
Sunnyside