Michael Mitchell of AME -- Artistic Music Expression, left, and Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde perform at Yakima's 31st Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when U.S. troops entered Galveston, Texas, and declared that the state's slaves were now free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. Around 100 people attended the event at the park,which community activist Ester Huey said was celebrating inclusivity in the community.

 Donald_W._Meyers, Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — We are writing this to encourage you to vote for LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner.

So often, we see self-serving politicians shouting about what they will do for you if elected. LaDon is neither self-serving nor a politician. He is just a good person serving the people of this county.

You will often find him at events in our area, not for photo opportunities, but to hear what people are saying and feeling about situations and how it is affecting them and their lives. More than once, he has stopped by our business just to ask "How are you doing?"

He doesn't work for one group of people, but all.

We encourage you to re-elect LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner. He has earned your vote.

MARK AND SARAH COOK

Sunnyside