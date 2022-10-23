To the editor — We are writing this to encourage you to vote for LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner.
So often, we see self-serving politicians shouting about what they will do for you if elected. LaDon is neither self-serving nor a politician. He is just a good person serving the people of this county.
You will often find him at events in our area, not for photo opportunities, but to hear what people are saying and feeling about situations and how it is affecting them and their lives. More than once, he has stopped by our business just to ask "How are you doing?"
He doesn't work for one group of people, but all.
We encourage you to re-elect LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner. He has earned your vote.
MARK AND SARAH COOK
Sunnyside