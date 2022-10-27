To the editor — We are writing this letter in support of LaDon Linde, who is running for Yakima County commissioner.
LaDon has had and continues to have a positive impact on our community. Whether that is in his service through his church, his previous work at our hospital or in his current role as county commissioner.
He is a man of integrity and a man of action. His word is one that can be trusted, and his actions will be what is good for our community.
Please join us in voting LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
DAVE AND LIZ MARTINEZ
Sunnyside