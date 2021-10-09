To the editor -- I have known LaDon Linde for 19 years and am pleased to have him as a friend. LaDon has the rare talent of being able to listen to points of view other than his own and find common ground. This is extremely important for an elected official.
If you pay close attention to how LaDon functions currently as Yakima County commissioner, you are aware of his leadership in this area. He takes into account all residents of our county, not just those who agree with him.
I have experienced LaDon and his wife and six adult children to be very concerned about the whole community they live in. They go out of their way to help others, particularly those less fortunate than themselves. Their family is a great example of children learning from their parents how to care for and love others.
Besides his proven leadership skills, LaDon is perfectly bilingual and literate in Spanish (a skill his opponent does not have). This enables him to communicate clearly with immigrants whose hard work keeps our agricultural industry afloat.
Please join me in voting for LaDon Linde, a man of integrity, for county commissioner.
MARY RITA ROHDE
Sunnyside