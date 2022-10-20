To the editor — I am writing to urge people to vote for LaDon Linde for county commissioner.
LaDon has proven himself capable of being a great commissioner and deserves to be elected. He listens to his constituents and uses common sense to make decisions. He understands the needs of his district, having worked in agriculture and health care.
I have been impressed with his support of the local crime lab as a step to keep fighting the crime in our valley.
LaDon is a reasonable voice for us all at the county commissioner table. He is an honest, hardworking person whom I have known for many years.
I am going to vote for him and I hope you join me by voting for LaDon Linde as well.
KEVIN CHASE
Yakima