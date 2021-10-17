201113-yh-news-linde-1
Newly appointed Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde signs legal papers prior to his being sworn in as the commission's newest member as Yakima County Clerk Tracy Slagle looks on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Linde was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Norm Childress.

 Donald W. Meyers / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- I have known LaDon Linde for 15 years, having worked with him at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. His election as county commissioner would be a big plus for our county.

He is a hard worker and an advocate for the Yakima Valley. He is a family man with morals and dedication. He will defend our businesses, schools and churches to create stronger, safer communities. He has experience in leadership positions in agriculture, health care and his local church.

I support LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner

CHARLENE L. MALING

Sunnyside