To the editor -- I have known LaDon Linde for 15 years, having worked with him at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. His election as county commissioner would be a big plus for our county.
He is a hard worker and an advocate for the Yakima Valley. He is a family man with morals and dedication. He will defend our businesses, schools and churches to create stronger, safer communities. He has experience in leadership positions in agriculture, health care and his local church.
I support LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner
CHARLENE L. MALING
Sunnyside