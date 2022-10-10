To the editor — I have known LaDon Linde since 2006, when he would substitute-teach at Sunnyside's alternative school. He was always willing to take any assignment and had good relationships with the students there.
Over the years, I have found LaDon to be honest, respectful and hardworking. He is some who truly cares about everyone in our communities. Even though I am a Democrat and LaDon is a Republican, I support him because I know he will listen to all sides of an issue to come up with good solutions for our problems.
One example is how he worked with Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) cities throughout Yakima County and the Yakama Nation to support a regional crime lab.
With LaDon, I have come to see that all voices will be heard.
Please join me in voting for LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
ELDA CUEVAS
Grandview