To the editor — Service Above Self and One Profits Most Who Serves Best are today’s Rotary International mottos that best describe LaDon Linde, an energetic individual who continues to do the right thing for the right reason.
Self-employed experience as a former Yakima Valley dairy farmer, and later employed in the medical field, LaDon Linde understands agriculture and life in the workforce. He respects the value of community. This creates a strong advocate for the Yakima Valley as exhibited with actions of war on crime through increased funding for law enforcement.
We have great appreciation for LaDon’s ability to listen well, seek factual knowledge and respond to requests with amicable follow-ups.
We urge you to support our county’s future by re-electing LaDon Linde, District 3 commissioner, with your voice and your vote.
PAM AND TED DURFEY
Sunnyside