To the editor -- Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde testified against HB 1838 before the Washington House Committee on Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
HB 1838, the Lorraine Loomis Act, is intended to protect, restore and maintain habitat for salmon recovery.
Here are some points Commissioner Linde missed as he spoke for us:
1. Salmon need healthy spawning grounds to survive.
2. The majority of Washington salmon species are threatened, endangered and facing extinction.
3. Many of the people he represents are both spiritually and economically linked to wild salmon.
4. Fishing is agriculture.
5. Migrating fish must travel through heavily polluted reaches in the Lower Yakima River.
6. Farming to the water’s edge increases runoff, pollutes the rivers, pollutes Puget Sound and the ocean.
7. Pollution brings decreased oxygen levels in surface waters and death to fragile aquatic organisms.
8. Beauty in nature has value. Looking at films of beautiful streams and waterfalls is a poor substitute for walking along the riverbanks, boating and fishing.
Thanks for considering the big picture – a healthy environment and economy, not just for some but for everyone.
JEAN MENDOZA
White Swan