To the editor -- LaDon Linde has the characteristics of an officeholder that are sorely needed in today's political climate. He is focused on his duty as our county commissioner, and doesn't speak in platitudes, as seems to be more common these days.
Too many officeholders or office seekers seem unabashedly focused on their political ambitions for the future, rather than the tasks at hand, and I find it difficult to trust their "service."
Anytime I have had a question, he has quickly responded. I notice that his answers start with relaying the feedback he has heard from his constituents, or the research he has done. He listens to all viewpoints. Whether you are a staunch Republican or Democrat, he listens.
I have viewed some Health District board meetings, and have observed the respect he has from the other members, even in instances of disagreement. When there is respect, more can be accomplished.
I will be voting for LaDon Linde to continue his service as our county commissioner. Please join me.
KIRSTEN LANCASTER
Selah