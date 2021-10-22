To the editor -- I write to urge the people of Yakima County to vote for LaDon Linde for county commissioner.
LaDon is clearly the better candidate because he has a rare combination of good judgment, toughness, relevant experience and excellent character. I have known LaDon for about 30 years, and he has always been connected with the most important issues in the county, and has always been connected with good people who know how to get things done.
LaDon is exactly the kind of person who should be representing and serving us on the county commission. He listens to everybody, and he listens well, but he knows how to separate lesser concerns from important issues. LaDon is not easily manipulated or pressured, by anyone or any movement; he will make decisions that are good for Yakima County.
I support the best candidate for Yakima County commissioner, LaDon Linde, and I urge everyone in our county to get behind him and elect him Yakima County commissioner.
MIKE GEMPLER
Yakima