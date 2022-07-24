To the editor — Re-electing LaDon Linde as Yakima County commissioner, Position 3, is the best choice.
I first met LaDon over 25 years ago, and immediately noticed his honesty and unwavering values. He cares deeply about his community.
A few months ago, he shared a few stories with me about people in his community who have impressed and inspired him. Although I was touched by the stories, what struck me is how meaningful the people in LaDon’s community are to him. He takes his duties as county commissioner seriously.
He has experience in both agriculture and the health care industry. The safety of his community is very important to him, which is why he supports a local crime lab.
It is impossible to please every constituent, but LaDon still strives to build a consensus. He is open to conversation with all, even those who may disagree with him. He was appointed to the board in 2020, elected in 2021 and is running for re-election now.
He deserves, and has earned, the honor of continuing to represent his community as county commissioner.
KIRSTEN LANCASTER
Selah