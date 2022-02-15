To the editor -- On the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, I can sense his spirit swirling around the Republican National Committee, watching the dissolution of virtue in the "Party of Lincoln."
Contrary to Jim Jordan, many people suffered and died on Jan. 6, 2021; 100 police injured. Calling it "legitimate political discourse" is an abomination.
Fox talk shows have no room for serious journalism, but parrot false conspiracy theories. Tucker Carlson is a disgusting example of free speech and is a cancer on America. His poisonous voice spews out "love" for Putin and Viktor Orba'n of Hungary. Together they make up a Bolshevik factory admiring authoritarianism and shunning democracy.
Republican school boards making a "no-no" list of books to ban and burn is wrong and a leap toward fascism. I was shocked to see a wonderful book I'm reading on their heinous list, "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian" by Sherman Alexie. Sure there is some profanity and lewdness, but so is the real world unless one is in a priggish bubble. As you read those "offensive" words it's not like you are expressing them, it's an insight into the world views of oppressed people.
God save America from itself!
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima