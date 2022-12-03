To the editor — The Herald has not been publishing my letters recently and I suppose it is because of my persistent use of fact. I will try again now, opining about global warming remedies.
Declaring the world in immediate danger ever since Al Gore began his crusade, based on information from England that has since been discredited, many on the left have adopted the climate as their personal religion.
Everyone agrees that there is indeed climate change and in some cases it looks dramatic. The debate is what is the consequence and how much impact does man have. Regardless of your position on the subject it is important to seek resolution in a rational manner. Destroying our fossil fuel industry while the rest of the world continues to employ these fuels looks silly.
President Biden or his directors have decided it is more desirable to buy dirty oil from enemies than to use our much cleaner oil. Penalizing U.S. citizens with enormous fuel costs and wiping out good jobs is pure folly. The elimination of fossil fuels should be accomplished by producing alternatives that compete in the marketplace without government involvement.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima